Heavy rains overnight flood parts of southern Miami-Dade, flood threat continues for southeast Florida metro area

Lingering moisture in the wake of former Tropical Storm Alex caused widespread flooding overnight for portions of south Miami-Dade County.

An additional 4-8 inches of rainfall fell from Cutler Bay to Florida City, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a Flood Advisory until late Tuesday morning for ongoing flooding, especially in low-lying areas.

Over the past 24 hours alone, over 8 inches of rainfall fell in Cutler Ridge, further soaking already saturated grounds.

While the earlier Flood Advisory for south Miami-Dade has expired, a Flood Watch remains in effect through Tuesday evening for most of the southeast Florida metro, as showers and thunderstorms will continue to move through the area.

Rich tropical moisture continues in place and light southwesterly flow aloft means storms that develop will be slow to move, aggravating flood concerns.

The Weather Prediction Center keeps South Florida under a slight risk for excessive rainfall through Wednesday.

Outside of continued flood concerns locally this week, no organized tropical activity is expected across the Atlantic, as a ribbon of strong wind shear will keep any budding disturbances in check.

Latest Talking Tropics update provided by Local 10 Hurricane Specialist and Storm Surge Expert Michael Lowry.