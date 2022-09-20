Tropical Storm Gaston forms in Central Atlantic

Hurricane season seems to finally be kicking into a higher gear.

On Tuesday, Tropical Storm Gaston formed in the central Atlantic.

At 5 p.m., Gaston was moving toward the north-northeast near 17 mph.

The storm is not expected to impact any of the U.S. east coast.

A turn to the northeast is expected on Wednesday, followed by a motion to the east.

Maximum sustained winds from Gaston increased to nearly 40 mph with higher gusts.

Additional strengthening is forecast during the next day or two.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 70 miles from the center.