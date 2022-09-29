VIDEO: SKY 10 from the air: Hurricane Ian devastation

Hurricane Ian brought high winds, heavy rain, storm surge and flooding to southwest and central Florida.

Videos of the region, captured by Sky 10 and from viewers and news crews on the ground in the area, show collapsed buildings, fire coming from roofs of homes and bridges wiped out.

SKY 10 over the damage: Estero, Fort Myers, Sanibel bridge:

Watch from the air as Sky 10 is over the scene in southwest Florida after Hurricane Ian's destruction.

More Sky 10 video from over southwest Florida:

At marinas, boats tossed around and in southwest Florida more devastation from Hurricane Ian.

Other video:

Fort Myers Beach ground video

Video in from Fort Myers shows the devastation.

Aerial view in Lee County shows section of Sanibel Causeway wiped out

Lee County Sheriff's helicopter captures the scene overhead including Sanibel Island bridge wiped out cutting off residents from the mainland.

Flooding in the streets of Orlando

Streets turn into lakes in Orlando as Hurricane Ian sweeps through.

Water covers Everglades City airport

Water from storm surge at an airport in Everglades City, Fla.

Punishing winds leave trail in Punta Gorda

Street signs toppled and roof collapsed as the punishing winds of Hurricane Ian hit Punta Gorda.

Flooding and damage in Kissimmee