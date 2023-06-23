Heat Advisory issued for Miami-Dade County through 7 p.m.

A Heat Advisory has been issued for Miami-Dade County through 7 p.m. Friday as heat index values may go up to 107 degrees.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A Heat Advisory has been issued for Miami-Dade County through 7 p.m. Friday as heat index values may go up to 107 degrees.

According to Local 10 meteorologist Brandon Orr, the National Weather Service is testing lower Heat Advisory criteria this year, but only in Miami-Dade County. This is why there is a Heat Advisory only for Miami-Dade and not Broward County, however the heat index can reach 107 degrees anywhere in South Florida on Friday.

The NWS warns that the hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat-related illnesses to occur.

The NWS urges people to drink plenty of fluids and stay out of the sun if possible.

Young children and pets should not be left unattended in vehicles for any amount of time.

“Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside,” the NWS stated. “When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments.”

If anyone is overcome by the heat, they should be moved to a cool and shaded location and 911 should immediately be called.