Miami-Dade upgraded to second ever Excessive Heat Warning

MIAMI – An Excessive Heat Warning is now in effect for Miami-Dade County, for the second time ever.

The Excessive Heat Warning will be in effect through 8 p.m. Friday, and a regular heat advisory will be in effect through 8 p.m. Sunday.

On Friday, the National Weather Service reported that the county could see heat index values up to 112 degrees.

Local 10 meteorologist Brandon Orr says a few storms Friday could cool us down later in the day, but a surge of Saharan dust is already moving in, peaking this weekend. It will give us fewer storms this weekend and send temperatures even hotter.

Heat index values up to 110 degrees are expected throughout the weekend.

The first Excessive Heat Warning was issued last weekend.

The NWS warns that the extreme heat significantly increases the potential for heat-related illnesses, “particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.”

The NWS urges the public to drink plenty of fluids, stay out of the sun if possible and reschedule strenuous activities to the early morning or evening.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments for anyone working outdoors.

Anyone overcome by the heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

If you suspect someone is suffering from a heat stroke, call 911.

CLICK HERE for the latest forecast from Local 10′s Weather Authority.