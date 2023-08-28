Residents of Lower Keys not worried about Idalia, yet

The Lower Keys on Tropical Storm watch yet many residents say they have weathered bigger storms.

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – The Lower Keys can expect some of the effects of Tropical Storm Idalia, specifically west of the West End of the Seven Mile Bridge. As of Monday, the Lower Keys were on Tropical Storm watch.

Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke as the state prepared for the impact of the storm.

“So pretty much anybody on the west coast of Florida, I mean you can see major, major impacts and so please prepare accordingly,” said DeSantis. The tropical storm is expected to become a hurricane as early as Monday afternoon and making landfall in Florida as early as Wednesday.

“I have expanded our state of emergency executive order to include 13 additional counties so that’ll be 46 that are under a state of emergency course on the Gulf Coast,” said DeSantis.

Dave Laster is a long-time resident. He’s experienced his fair share of storms.

Laster’s home was wiped out during Hurricane Irma in 2017.

“Even Andrew didn’t hit the Keys like Irma did,” Laster said. “I lost everything in the house.”

Idalia is not much of a worry for him, yet.

“If it gets up to a 2 we start worrying a little bit . . . gets up to a 3 . . . if topside of storm is going to hit you like Irma did or if the eye is going to hit you, you get out of Dodge. If not, you just hang in there,” he said.

DeSantis mentioned that everyone should keep a watch on the storm because any wobble of the storm can cause a change.

