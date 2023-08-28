Tropical Storm Watch issued for Lower Keys as Idalia is expected to become hurricane

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – A Tropical Storm Watch was issued Monday morning for the Lower Florida Keys as state officials prepare for possible impacts of Tropical Storm Idalia, which is expected to become a hurricane by Monday night.

The advisory affects those west of the Seven Mile Bridge.

Forecasters say Idalia is expected to continue intensifying as the system heads toward the Gulf Coast.

State officials are preparing for the possible hurricane while urging residents to stay vigilant.

Tropical Storm Idalia is now expected to intensify to a Category 3 hurricane. The storm could bring heavy rainfall, strong winds and possible tornadoes to the west coast of Florida and the panhandle.

“We have mobilized 1,100 National Guardsmen, and they have at their disposal 2,400 high-water vehicles, as well as 12 aircraft that can be used for rescue and recovery efforts,” Gov. Ron DeSantis said on Sunday.

Current forecasts show the storm’s path heading for the west coast and panhandle.

“Floridians along our Gulf Coast should be vigilant, even if you are currently outside the cone,” DeSantis said.

On Sunday, the governor warned residents about power outages, but mentioned power companies will start staging personnel Monday.

“If you are in the path of this storm, you should expect power outages, so please prepare for that,” DeSantis said.

The state’s emergency operations center is now working around the clock at a Level 1 operation.

Idalia is anticipated to make landfall as early as Wednesday.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, DeSantis issued an executive order declaring a state of emergency for 33 counties that could be impacted, from Fort Myers to the panhandle.

In light of preparation for the possible hurricane, the governor has cancelled a campaign event for Monday in South Carolina.

