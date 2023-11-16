Steady downpours flood Miami-Dade streets, cause extensive damage

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Relentless rain, which started Tuesday and continued through Thursday morning, combined with heavy winds, left flooding and storm damage across South Florida.

In some areas of Miami, Miami Beach and Miami Springs, streets were impassable Thursday morning due to flooding.

Low-lying areas, like Flamingo Park in Miami Beach, were completely flooded and Biscayne Boulevard near Northeast 15th Street in downtown Miami looked like a pond.

A Local 10 News crew visited the Miami Beach area that saw the aftermath of the storm, with tree branches scattered throughout the streets and one branch that even fell on the hood of someone’s car.

Local 10 News viewers sent videos of fallen trees that were uprooted due to the heavy storms in the Miami area.

As many as 7 million people were under flood watches Wednesday, according to the National Weather Center. Meanwhile, strong onshore winds created gusts that reached 74 mph at an elevated weather station near Miami and 63 mph at the Dania Pier near Fort Lauderdale.

Florida Power & Light’s “Power Tracker app” revealed that over 62,000 homes were without power in Miami-Dade as of Thursday morning.

Authorities were also seeing directing traffic as street lights were also down in South Miami and South Beach.

Miami Dade’s Division of Emergency Management Team also emphasizes that it’s not safe to drive or walk in flood water.

Residents are urged to never drive or walk around road barriers or through any large puddles, as hidden debris could sit under the surface -- which could hurt you or disable your vehicle.

If you are driving and come across a flooded road, the DEM says you should turn around, as more than half of the deaths from flooding each year occur in vehicles.

The department also says not to underestimate the power of water as 6 inches of fast-moving flood water can knock over an adult. It takes just 12 inches of rushing water to carry away a small car, while two feet of rushing water can carry away most vehicles.

Residents and visitors are also being urged to stay away from downed power lines and electrical wires as electrocution is another major killer during floods.

Electrical current can travel through water and downed power lines should be reported to Florida Power & Light’s customer service number at (305) 442-8770.

Read more safety tips from the DEM and the National Weather Service here:

•Determine whether your home, school or work is in an area likely to flood.

•Learn which roadways are likely to flood and find an alternative route so you can avoid them.

•Create a communications plan so your family will know how to connect during an emergency.

•Assemble an emergency kit.

•Prepare for possible evacuation. Pack your bags and include items for your pets so you are ready to leave at a moment’s notice.

•Charge all essential electronics.

•Be proactive: Leave before the flooding starts to avoid getting stranded

