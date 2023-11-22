Fort Lauderdale residents experience rainiest year ever recorded, dry Wednesday

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale residents experienced the rainiest year ever recorded.

Records on the city show that 2023 has had nearly 109 inches of rain.

About 90 miles west, voluntary water restrictions were in place on Wednesday along with a water shortage warning in Naples, Marco Island, and Fort Myers.

That area had less than a quarter of the rainfall that Fort Lauderdale residents had.

It will be a dry Wednesday in South Florida, so weather-related travel delays are highly unlikely. The risk of rain increases to 20% on Thursday and 30% on Friday.