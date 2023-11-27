76º

BREAKING NEWS

Weather

Weather alert in South Florida: Cold front to lower temps to upper 50s, 60s

Julie Durda, Meteorologist

Tags: Miami-Dade County, Broward County

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – After a warmer-than-normal Monday for this time of the year in South Florida, a cold front will drop temperatures on Tuesday and Wednesday.

A cold Arctic air will have some areas of Broward, and Miami-Dade counties experiencing temperatures in the higher 50s and 60s on Tuesday morning. There will be dewpoints in the 30s and 40s.

It will be cool for much of the nation. With just four days left in the hurricane season, tropical system formations are unlikely.

Florida’s coolest period is from Dec. 21 to March 19. The coldest month is January.

What to wear (NWC)

Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

A native of Sacramento, California, Julie Durda joined Local 10 with extensive knowledge and experience in meteorology from various parts of the United States.

email

facebook

twitter