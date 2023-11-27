Weather alert in South Florida: Cold front to lower temps to upper 50s, 60s

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – After a warmer-than-normal Monday for this time of the year in South Florida, a cold front will drop temperatures on Tuesday and Wednesday.

A cold Arctic air will have some areas of Broward, and Miami-Dade counties experiencing temperatures in the higher 50s and 60s on Tuesday morning. There will be dewpoints in the 30s and 40s.

It will be cool for much of the nation. With just four days left in the hurricane season, tropical system formations are unlikely.

Florida’s coolest period is from Dec. 21 to March 19. The coldest month is January.

What to wear (NWC)