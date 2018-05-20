Heavy rains cause flooding, flight delays across South Florida

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - Heavy rains are causing flooding, flight delays and even a small number of power outages Sunday in Broward and Miami-Dade counties.

A flood advisory was in affect for Broward County Sunday morning through the evening. Areas affected include Fort Lauderdale, Pembroke Pines, Hollywood, Miramar and Coral Springs.

The region experienced several days of rain, saturating the ground, and Sunday brought even more precipitation. Up to 8 inches of rain has already fallen in some areas.

In Hollywood, a storm drain became clogged along Taft Street. Drivers were pushing through almost a foot of water in the deepest spots. On Twitter, Coral Springs police advised people to stay indoors.

"Do not go out onto the roads unless absolutely necessary. Conditions are very dangerous," the department said.

A spokesman for the Lauderhill Fire-Rescue Department said portions of the city were flooded and crews were using pumps to ease the flooding. The spokesman urged people to avoid going into flood waters.

Greg Meyer, a spokesman for Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, urged travelers to check their flight statuses before heading out. Meyer said several flights have been affected by the heavy rain and at least one parking lot used by taxi drivers is flooded.

A viewer in Coral Springs said her pool is overflowing from all the rain.

In Lauderhill, one street was submerged under at least a foot of water.

Florida Power and Light reported Sunday morning that about 1,400 customers in Broward County were without power while about 1,000 customers in Miami-Dade County were affected.

Many outdoor events have been rained out including Unifest in Lauderdale Lakes.

"This has never happened in its 24 year history. It's very disappointing, but safety first," the organizers of the Caribbean festival said.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.