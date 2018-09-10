Fishermen's Hospital treating patients in temporary structure 1 year after Hurricane Irma

MARATHON, Fla. - It's been one year since Hurricane Irma battered the Florida Keys and portions of South Florida, and some in Monroe County are still rebuilding after the storm.

That includes Fishermen's Hospital in Marathon, which had water intrusion, mold and other damage after the storm.

The hospital was deemed unusable after the storm and is now operating out of a temporary structure.

"This is a reminder of just how devastating Hurricane Irma was," U.S. Rep. Carlos Curbelo, R-Florida, said. "This hospital (was) completely destroyed -- completely destroyed -- an asset that is vital, literally, to the people who live here in the Middle Keys."

Employees and patients will be using the temporary building for the next two years while the old hospital is demolished and rebuilt.

"There's a long road ahead, but just the very existence of this modular facility that continues to provide services and, in fact, allows people to live and work here. Without the existence of these facilities, you really can't be here," U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Florida, said.

The hospital was previously forced to use trailers to house and treat patients immediately after the storm.

Fisherman's Hospital is the only hospital in the Middle Keys.

