Tropical Depression Forms Over The Far Eastern Tropical Atlantic

Location 250 miles ESE of The Cabo Verde Islands Wind 35 mph Heading W at 12 mph Pressure 29.65 Coordinates 20.3W, 15.2N

Discussion

At 800 AM CVT (0900 UTC), the center of Tropical Depression Eighteen was located near latitude 15.2 North, longitude 20.3 West. The depression is moving toward the west near 12 mph (19 km/h), and this general motion with some increase in forward speed is expected over the next few days. On the forecast track, the center of the cyclone is forecast to pass near or over the Cabo Verde Islands later today and tonight.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph (55 km/h) with higher gusts. Gradual strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours, and the depression is forecast to become a tropical storm later today or tonight.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1004 mb (29.65 inches).

Watches and Warnings

CHANGES WITH THIS ADVISORY:

The Government of the Cabo Verde Islands has issued a Tropical Storm Warning for all of the Cabo Verde Islands.

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for, * Cabo Verde Islands

A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area, in this case within the next 12 to 24 hours.

For storm information specific to your area, please monitor products issued by your national meteorological service.

Land Hazards

Key messages for the depression can be found in the Tropical Cyclone Discussion under AWIPS header MIATCDAT3 and WMO header WTNT43 KNHC.

RAINFALL: The tropical depression is expected to produce 2 to 5 inches of rain across portions of the Cabo Verde Islands through Tuesday.

WIND: Tropical storm conditions are expected to begin over the eastern portions of the Cabo Verde Islands later today and spread westward across the remainder of those islands tonight.