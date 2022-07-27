It’s another lackluster day in the tropics.

Tropical waves currently traversing the Atlantic Basin are not on the verge of developing -- that includes one in the eastern Atlantic that has, at times, looked somewhat interesting in its satellite presentation.

The road ahead of that wave is dry, fraught with Saharan dust. The environment is not ideal for tropical cyclone development.

Since the Atlantic is quiet for the moment, a review of what has come and gone seems appropriate: Alex in early June, Bonnie and Colin in early July.

Alex may be most memorable for residents of South Florida, not necessarily because it was the first named storm of the season. In fact, the storm did not yet have a name when it brought flooding rains to the region.

As a mere disturbance, or Potential Tropical Cyclone One, the system drenched parts of Miami-Dade and Broward counties with more than a foot of rain. The system became Tropical Storm Alex as it moved over the western Atlantic, away from Florida.

Bonnie seemed to take its sweet time evolving into a tropical storm.

The last several days of June, forecasters anxiously awaited the formation of a well-defined surface circulation -- to accompany 40 mph winds -- as the disturbance that would become Bonnie traveled from the Atlantic to the southern Caribbean Sea.

Finally, on July 1, Hurricane Hunters found just what they were looking for and Tropical Storm Bonnie was designated. The storm made a Central America landfall.

Amazingly, Bonnie maintained its circulation as it crossed over to the eastern Pacific. Thus, it kept its name and eventually strengthened to a major, Category 3, hurricane over the eastern Pacific.

This is only the second storm to do this since the National Hurricane Center’s naming policy changed in 2000. The first and only other storm to do this was Otto in 2016.

Colin was short-lived. It spun up the first weekend of July along the South Carolina coast. By Sunday, July 3, Tropical Storm Colin was done.

So far this season, there have been no hurricanes over the Atlantic basin -- not surprising, considering the basin tends to get its first hurricane in August.

July soon ends. August soon begins. There still is plenty of time for the Atlantic Basin to see more action.