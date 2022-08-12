Gulf storminess headed to Texas

Whenever low pressure hangs around in the Gulf of Mexico in August like an overeager houseguest, it’s worth keeping an eye to for tropical mischief.

Such is the case today and this weekend with a broad area of low pressure loosely associated with an old frontal boundary to the south of coastal Louisiana and Mississippi.

For now, storminess is disorganized and strung out through the southwestern Gulf. Forecast models are only lukewarm on much organization in the coming days, so development odds remain low.

Clockwise steering around high pressure to the north will guide the area slowly westward and toward the south Texas coastline by Sunday.

Regardless of development, the upshot will be much-needed rain to drought-stricken areas that desperately need it.

For us in South Florida, this one won’t be a concern.

(WPLG)

Otherwise, a few disturbances dot the deep tropical Atlantic – including former Invest 97L some 800 miles east of the easternmost Caribbean islands – but widespread wind shear and dry air will bust up the typical August wave train activity at least into early next week.