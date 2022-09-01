New Tropical Depression Forms Over The North Atlantic

Location 975 miles W of The Azores Wind 35 mph Heading ENE at 2 mph Pressure 29.92 Coordinates 45.0W, 38.1N

Discussion

At 500 AM AST (0900 UTC), the center of Tropical Depression Five was located near latitude 38.1 North, longitude 45.0 West. The depression is moving toward the east-northeast near 2 mph (4 km/h), and an eastward drift is expected through Friday night.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph (55 km/h) with higher gusts. Strengthening is expected during the next few days, and the depression is forecast to become a tropical storm later today.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1013 mb (29.92 inches).

Tropics Satellite at 7:14 Thursday Morning, September 01st

Watches and Warnings

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

Tropics Models at 7:05 Thursday Morning, September 01st

Land Hazards

None.