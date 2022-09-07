Earl becomes a hurricane; Still tracking Danielle

Earl became a hurricane Tuesday and is expected to bring heavy rain and winds to Bermuda.

There are several systems we continue to track across the Atlantic at this time.

Earl has strengthened further and is now classified as a hurricane. The storm should continue to quickly strengthen as it tracks to the north, then northeast just to the east of Bermuda.

Interests in Bermuda should keep a close eye on Earl as it is expected to track just east of the island, which could bring locally strong wind gusts and heavy downpours late this week. This could result in power outages and travel disruptions.

Hurricane Danielle continues to move northeastward through the northern Atlantic, to the west of the Azores. As Danielle continues to slowly track across open water, it will encounter a zone of cooler water and increased wind shear. This will bring a decrease in wind intensity this week and the eventual transition to a tropical rainstorm.

It is possible Danielle stalls or does a loop late this week before taking an eastward track toward western Europe by early next week.

Ad

We are also watching two more areas for development just off the west coast of Africa late this week.