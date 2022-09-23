Tropical Depression Forms Over The Far Eastern Atlantic

|Location
|305 miles ENE of The Cabo Verde Islands
|Wind
|35 mph
|Heading
|NNW at 12 mph
|Pressure
|29.62
|Coordinates
|19.8W, 17.9N
Discussion
At 200 PM CVT (1500 UTC), the center of Tropical Depression Ten was located near latitude 17.9 North, longitude 19.8 West. The depression is moving toward the north-northwest near 12 mph (19 km/h), and this general motion with some decrease in forward speed is forecast this weekend.
Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph (55 km/h) with higher gusts. The depression could become a tropical storm during the next day or so before weakening later this weekend.
The estimated minimum central pressure is 1003 mb (29.62 inches) based on dropsonde data from a NASA DC-8 aircraft.
Watches and Warnings
There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.
Land Hazards
RAINFALL: The system is expected to produce 2 to 4 inches of rain across the Canary Islands through this weekend.