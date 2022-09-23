Tropical Depression Forms Over The Far Eastern Atlantic

Location 305 miles ENE of The Cabo Verde Islands Wind 35 mph Heading NNW at 12 mph Pressure 29.62 Coordinates 19.8W, 17.9N

Discussion

At 200 PM CVT (1500 UTC), the center of Tropical Depression Ten was located near latitude 17.9 North, longitude 19.8 West. The depression is moving toward the north-northwest near 12 mph (19 km/h), and this general motion with some decrease in forward speed is forecast this weekend.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph (55 km/h) with higher gusts. The depression could become a tropical storm during the next day or so before weakening later this weekend.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1003 mb (29.62 inches) based on dropsonde data from a NASA DC-8 aircraft.

Tropics Satellite at 3:13 Friday Afternoon, September 23rd

Watches and Warnings

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

Tropics Models at 10:57 Friday Morning, September 23rd

Land Hazards

RAINFALL: The system is expected to produce 2 to 4 inches of rain across the Canary Islands through this weekend.