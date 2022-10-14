Incomparable ‘K’-- Hurricane Season 2022 vs. 2021

It goes without saying that no two hurricane seasons are the same. There are endless stats, facts and figures to drive home the point.

For example, consider when and where the “K” named storm formed this season versus last season.

The 2022 Atlantic Basin hurricane season spun Tropical Storm Karl earlier this week.

The 11th named storm formed on October 11th over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico.

Karl is scheduled for landfall along the coast of Mexico by early Saturday. It is expected to move ashore as a weak tropical storm (winds of 40 mph). Heavy rain it produces could lead to mudslides or flash flooding for some of the high terrain of Mexico.

During the 2021 season, the “K” named storm came on a faster timetable, more than a month earlier than in 2022.

Tropical Storm Kate emerged on August 30th over the central tropical Atlantic. Thankfully, Kate was an inconsequential system -- short-lived, remaining over open waters, and not a threat to land.

Hurricane season officially ends November 30th.

Time will tell how many more named storms the 2022 season yields. Though, it is all but certain that this season will not rival last season.

In 2021, by early October, 20 of the 21 storm names had been used. By the end of the month, the “W” name was assigned, exhausting the list and making 2021 the third most active season on record when it comes to named storms.