Here is what’s closed, canceled, or open due to Hurricane Nicole

With the impending hurricane impacting Florida, a number of schools and services have announced closures on Wednesday while some will remain open.

Here’s a list:

Schools

Broward County Public Schools and Miami-Dade County Public Schools announced Tuesday that schools and district offices would be closed Wednesday.

All before and after-school activities are also canceled, as well as after care.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools issued a statement at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools (M-DCPS) has been closely monitoring Tropical Storm Nicole’s track and has been working directly with the National Hurricane Center and Miami-Dade Office of Emergency Management. Based on the latest information from the National Weather Service, which places Miami-Dade County under a Tropical Storm Watch with possible winds exceeding 39 miles an hour, after consultation with the County’s emergency officials, and in an abundance of caution, Superintendent Dr. Jose L. Dotres has cancelled classes at all schools on Wednesday, November 9. This includes adult education, as well as school-based after-care programs, activities and athletic events.

Florida State University in Tallahassee closes at 11 p.m., on Wednesday.

Barry University’s Broward County locations will pivot to remote on Wednesday, November 9. The Anesthesiology programs located in Palm Beach and Orlando will also pivot to fully remote operations starting Wednesday, November 9 through Thursday, November 10. All assessments or interactive assignments will be postponed. All instruction will be remote and recorded for viewing later in the event of power outages. For those students participating in clinical experiences in these areas, please contact your Program Director for further instruction.

Barry University’s Melbourne location and the Law Campus in Orlando will close on Wednesday, November 9 and Thursday, November 10.

All other locations throughout the State of Florida, including the Miami Shores Main Campus are operating under normal conditions and will continue to monitor the path of Tropical Storm Nicole and its potential impacts.

Nova Southeastern University (NSU) is closing its Palm Beach Campus as of 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8 and closing all other Florida campuses and locations (Miami, Miramar, Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers, Tampa Bay, Orlando and Jacksonville) as of the end of business Tuesday, Nov. 8.

All campuses and locations will remain closed Wednesday, Nov. 9 and Thursday, Nov. 10.

NSU officials will continue to monitor the storm’s progress and impact to determine when campuses and locations will reopen.

Information on NSU’s Hurricane Website at nova.edu/hurricane.

Miami Dade College’s Office of Emergency Management stated that all college operations are scheduled as normal.

For the latest updates, check MDC’s website or call its hotlines: 305-237-7500 (general) and 305-237-7505 (employees).

Schools of the Archdiocese of Miami in Broward, Miami-Dade, and Monroe counties will remain open on Wednesday, Nov. 9.

The archdiocese stated that it will continue to closely monitor the progression of tropical storm Nicole.

Transportation

The South Florida Regional Transportation Authority (SFRTA) has announced that Tri-Rail service will be suspended in anticipation of Tropical Storm Nicole making landfall as a Category 1 Hurricane on the evening of Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022.

Tri-Rail service for Wednesday will end with train P630 as the last northbound (departing Miami Airport Station at 3:10 p.m. and arriving at Mangonia Park Station at 5:10 p.m.) and P637 as the last southbound (departing Mangonia Park Station at 4:25 p.m. and arriving at Miami Airport Station at 6:27 p.m.) to allow time to secure the corridor safely before the storm’s anticipated landfall in the evening.

Service will remain suspended on Thursday to allow time to inspect the corridor after the storm’s departure, and begin the recovery work to restore service for Friday.

SFRTA makes the decision to remove crossing gates on the South Florida Rail Corridor whenever sustained winds of 39 mile-per-hour are anticipated.

For additional updates on Tri-Rail service, passengers can monitor www.tri-rail.com, call 1-800-TRI-RAIL (874-7245) or follow Tri-Rail’s Facebook and Twitter pages.

Brightline will operate a modified schedule on Wednesday. Regular hourly operations are planned until late afternoon. Final departures will occur from West Palm Beach southbound to Miami at 2:48 p.m., and the final northbound departure from Miami to West Palm Beach will occur at 4:48 p.m. Brightline says it will continue to monitor the storm in case of additional service changes.

Brightline+ services will be modified as follows:

Palm Beach County: All shared shuttles and electric golf cart rides will be suspended all day; private rides (Teslas) to continue until train service ends.

Broward County: All airport and port shuttles, shared rides and electric golf cart rides will be suspended all day; private rides (Teslas) to continue until train service ends.

Miami-Dade County: All services will be operational until train service ends.

Guests are encouraged to monitor Brightline on Twitter as well as gobrightline.com for real-time schedule and service updates. Brightline expects Thursday’s service to be modified and will provide an update Wednesday.

AIRPORTS

Palm Beach International Airport closed Wednesday morning and will remain closed until the storm passes. The airport asks travelers not to shelter at the airport.

Courts, Counties and Cities

The Miami-Dade Courts and Court Facilities will be closed on Wednesday, Nov. 9, due to Tropical Storm Nicole’s potential impacts. Remote hearings scheduled for Nov. 9 may still take place at the discretion of the presiding judge. The court advises that those scheduled to appear check with their presiding judge for further information and to confirm cancellation.

First Appearance hearings will take place on a weekend/holiday schedule. Check Virtual Courtroom Directory – Bond Hearings Section for further information related to First Appearance Hearings on Weekend/Holiday schedules.

Jurors on standby for jury duty on Nov. 9 will be excused. If you are a juror in a trial that is already underway, please await further information from the presiding judge.

The Miami-Dade Clerk of Courts will also be closed on Wednesday, Nov. 9.

The following in-person Clerk’s Office services will be available during regular business hours on Nov. 9:

Domestic Violence Injunctions, Lawson E. Thomas Courthouse Center, 175 N.W. 1st Avenue, Mezzanine

Central Depository (Child Support Services), Overtown Center South, 601 N.W. 1st Court, 16th Floor

The Eleventh Judicial Circuit will continue to closely monitor the path of Tropical Storm Nicole in the coming days.

Court closure information may be found at www.jud11.flcourts.org.

Due to weather conditions, the city of Oakland Park will suspend its operations on Wednesday, Nov. 9. Parks programming and building inspections will be suspended; city facilities and parks will be closed.

Regular solid waste collection service will continue as scheduled. Solid waste collection services (garbage, recycling and bulk trash) will be suspended if sustained winds reach 35 mph.

For updates on the status of services, visit www.oaklandparkfl.gov/

Events

The inaugural Miami-Dade County Department of Transportation and Public Works Industry Forum scheduled for Wed., Nov. 9, at PortMiami, has been postponed.

The Wolfsonian-FIU has postponed Thursday evenings From Haiti to Cuba and Beyond program featuring dancer and educator Nancy St. Leger at IPC Art Space. A new date will be forthcoming.

Medical services

All KIDZ Pediatric Centers in Broward, Palm Beach County, and Port St. Lucie County will be closed on Wednesday

Entertainment

Zoo Miami will be closing at 2 p.m., on Wednesday.

