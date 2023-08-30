GEM continues to send supplies to communities affected after Hurricane Idalia makes landfall in Florida

The Global Empowerment Mission in Doral is sending aid Tuesday by preparing vans and pickup trucks filled with family supplies and headed toward Southwest Florida in preparation of Hurricane Idalia.

DORAL, Fla. – The Global Empowerment Mission in Doral continued its mission Wednesday by preparing vans and tractor-trailers to deliver supplies to those hit hard by Hurricane Idalia in northern Florida.

Local 10 News spoke with Chief Development Officer Patrick Lynch, of GEM, who explained the strategy behind sending family necessity kits to those in need.

“South Florida is no stranger to storms like these. Starting yesterday, we were already mobilizing our teams, mobilizing our volunteers and yesterday we sent up two tractor trailers filled with aid,” Lynch said.

It is part of an effort that began Tuesday, as workers and volunteers were seen packing up so-called “family kits,” which include everyday hygiene items such as soap, toothpaste and toothbrushes, among other things.

A Local 10 News crew was at GEM headquarters in Doral where dozens of volunteers were hard at work packing supplies that were sent to hurricane survivors.

GEM is also sending non-perishable food items, like canned vegetables, bottled water and anything that a family would need to get by in the aftermath of a storm.

Workers and volunteers were seen loading each box onto a palette, which was then wrapped in plastic before being loaded onto an 18-wheeler.

Lynch told Local 10 News that two separate trucks left on Tuesday, carrying nearly 50,000 pounds of relief supplies. A third truck left around noon and each one will be heading to some of the hardest hit areas in north Florida, with one already arriving in the Perry area, and another one staging in Lake City.

GEM is seeking volunteers and donations to help victims in need. For more information, click here.