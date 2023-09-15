Tropical Depression Expected To Strengthen Over The Weekend

Location 1105 miles E of The Lesser Antilles Wind 35 mph Heading NW at 14 mph Pressure 29.74 Coordinates 44.7W, 16.3N

Discussion

At 1100 PM AST (0300 UTC), the center of Tropical Depression Fifteen was located near latitude 16.3 North, longitude 44.7 West. The depression is moving toward the northwest near 14 mph (22 km/h), and this general motion is expected to continue for the next few days.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph (55 km/h) with higher gusts. Strengthening is expected during the next few days, and the depression is forecast to become a tropical storm on Saturday and it could become a hurricane by late this weekend.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1007 mb (29.74 inches).

Tropics Satellite at 11:44 Friday Night, September 15th

Watches and Warnings

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

Tropics Models at 10:47 Friday Evening, September 15th

Land Hazards

None