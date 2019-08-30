21 nursing homes, ALFs in Miami-Dade, Broward counties listed as noncompliant

MIAMI - In the wake of a dozen deaths at a Hollywood nursing home after Hurricane Irma, Florida changed its laws to require backup generator powers at all nursing homes and assisted living facilities. Most have complied, but some still have not.

"Everything checked out. You can come and see for yourself," Mildrene Jeudy, who owns Love & Peace ALF in Miami, said.

Jeudy was proud to show off the ALF's brand-new generator, having no idea that her business is listed as noncompliant with the state's new rules.

"Everything had to be changed. See, we had to install this new box (for) all the electricity," Jeudy showed Local 10 News reporter Glenna Milberg.

After six months and $16,000 later, Peace & Love has peace of mind that their backup generator will keep the power on for the medically fragile beings who live in their facility.

Jeudy said she isn't sure why her business comes up on the state list of 21 Miami-Dade and Broward facilities that are noncompliant with the new law.

"I don't know because once we do it, we finished, they never checked back with us to make sure we were done," Jeudy said. "I guess the whole process was yesterday when the fire inspector came."

