Animals rescued from Grand Bahama shelter flown to South Florida

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Hundreds of animals trapped in a Bahamian shelter during Hurricane Dorian were flown to South Florida on Wednesday.

A total of 75 dogs and 86 cats were rescued from the Humane Society of Grand Bahama. The shelter flooded during Dorian's landfall and staff members were trapped inside with neck-high water.

Many of the animals passed away during the storm.

Wings of Rescue, Greater Good and the International Fund for Animal Welfare sponsored the flight to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

The dogs were immediately transported to HALO, a rescue group in Sebastian where they will be put up for adoption after a two-week quarantine.

The cats will be flown to St. Hubert's Animal Welfare in New Jersey.

