Bryan Norcross Podcast - Gordon's surprise, Florence's future & the Great Hurricane of 1935

In this week's Bryan Norcross Podcast, Bryan and Luke talk about Gordon's sudden development, the future path of Florence, and discuss the Great Hurricane of 1935 with author Willie Drye.

Each week, Local 10 Hurricane Specialist Bryan Norcross and meteorologist Luke Dorris bring their expertise and experience to discuss what kind of weather phenomena is currently happening in the tropics and around the world.

