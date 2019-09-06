South Floridians show extreme generosity during hurricane relief efforts

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - People in South Florida can really empathize with what Bahamians are going through right now following Hurricane Dorian, and donations have been pouring in at businesses and organizations all over the area.

Fort Lauderdale fire stations are among the locations filling up with relief supplies.

Local 10 News reporter Ian Margol was at a station Friday morning that had to stop collecting supplies overnight due to the overload.

Fort Lauderdale has teamed up with Brightline, Blue Tide Marine and Tropic Ocean Airways to collect donations. They're taking everything from life jackets to work gloves to toilet paper.

They haven't set an end date for collections just yet, but once they do, the supplies that come in will be flown over to areas in need.

Those collecting the supplies said they have been really impressed by how generous South Floridians have been.

"People in South Florida that have been through storms, the good ones and the bad ones, the ones that were mass destruction and the ones that we felt we got lucky with. We know preparation, and I think a lot (of us) can sympathize with what they're going through in the Bahamas right now," Fort Lauderdale Battalion Chief Garrett Pingol said.

Click here for a list of donation locations throughout South Florida.



