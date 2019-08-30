What's open, closed in South Florida due to Hurricane Dorian

MIAMI - As Hurricane Dorian looms in the Atlantic Ocean and within striking distance of South Florida, here is a list of closings throughout Miami-Dade and Broward counties.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY

AIRPORT AND PORT

Miami International Airport remains open and is monitoring the storm. Airport will shut down once tropical storm winds are recorded.

PortMiami remains open

GOVERNMENT OFFICES

Miami-Dade courts are still scheduled to be open Tuesday, Sept. 3, but weather may change those plans.

The South Florida Water Management District will temporarily close all SFWMD-managed land and all land managed in partnership with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission to public access at 5 p.m. Friday.

SCHOOLS

CLICK HERE for a complete list of storm-related school closures.

SHELTERS

No evacuation orders have been ordered. Shelters will be opened once officials declare evacuations are necessary.

PARKS

All parks, playgrounds and pools in Miami Beach will be closed beginning at noon Saturday.

City of Aventura parks are currently closed.

Jungle Island will close Saturday through Tuesday, Sept. 3

EVENTS

The Rolling Stones concert scheduled for Hard Rock Stadium has been moved to Friday night.

The Marco Antonio Solis concert scheduled for Saturday at the American Airlines Arena has been canceled.

The Miami Home Design and Remodeling Show at the Mana Wynwood County Convention Center has been rescheduled for Sept. 13.

The Miami Home Design and Remodeling Show at the Mana Wynwood County Convention Center has been rescheduled for Sept. 13. Gulfstream Park has canceled races for Sun. Sept. 1 and Mon., Sept. 2. The Casino at Gulfstream and The Village at Gulfstream Park will be closed beginning midnight on Sat., Aug. 31 until further notice.

Big Cypress National Preserve visitor centers and administrative facilities will be closed starting Saturday. Backcountry and hunting access into the Preserve will remain open.

BROWARD COUNTY

AIRPORT AND PORT

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport remains open.

Port Everglades remains open.

GOVERNMENT OFFICES

Broward County Judicial Complex closed until further notice.

SCHOOLS

CLICK HERE for a complete list of storm-related school closures.

SHELTERS

EVENTS

Igloo Cooler Festival in Fort Lauderdale scheduled Sunday at Snyder Park has been canceled.

Fort Lauderdale's Sunday Jazz Brunch on the Riverwalk has been canceled.

Firecracker Criterium races in Fort Lauderdale on Monday have been canceled.

Summer Music in the Park series scheduled for Saturday in Fort Lauderdale's Hortt Park has been canceled.

Chris Brown's INDIGOAT Tour at the BB&T Center is still on for Sunday night at this time.

TRIM outreach event scheduled for Tuesday, September 3 at Milander Center has been canceled.

PARKS

Broward County regional and neighborhood parks, nature centers and natural areas open Friday. Campgrounds, rental halls and water parks will be closed starting Saturday.

Snyder Park in Fort Lauderdale will be closed Sunday, September 1 and Monday, September 2. There will be no dog park or dog swim available on those days.

