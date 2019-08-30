What's open, closed in South Florida due to Hurricane Dorian

MIAMI - As Hurricane Dorian looms in the Atlantic Ocean and within striking distance of South Florida, here is a list of closings throughout Miami-Dade and Broward counties.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY
AIRPORT AND PORT
- Miami International Airport remains open and is monitoring the storm. Airport will shut down once tropical storm winds are recorded.
- PortMiami remains open
GOVERNMENT OFFICES
- Miami-Dade courts are still scheduled to be open Tuesday, Sept. 3, but weather may change those plans.
- The South Florida Water Management District will temporarily close all SFWMD-managed land and all land managed in partnership with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission to public access at 5 p.m. Friday.
SCHOOLS
SHELTERS
- No evacuation orders have been ordered. Shelters will be opened once officials declare evacuations are necessary.
PARKS
- All parks, playgrounds and pools in Miami Beach will be closed beginning at noon Saturday.
- City of Aventura parks are currently closed.
- Jungle Island will close Saturday through Tuesday, Sept. 3
EVENTS
- The Rolling Stones concert scheduled for Hard Rock Stadium has been moved to Friday night.
- The Marco Antonio Solis concert scheduled for Saturday at the American Airlines Arena has been canceled.
- The Miami Home Design and Remodeling Show at the Mana Wynwood County Convention Center has been rescheduled for Sept. 13.
- Gulfstream Park has canceled races for Sun. Sept. 1 and Mon., Sept. 2. The Casino at Gulfstream and The Village at Gulfstream Park will be closed beginning midnight on Sat., Aug. 31 until futher notice.
- Big Cypress National Preserve visitor centers and administrative facilities will be closed starting Saturday. Backcountry and hunting access into the Preserve will remain open.
BROWARD COUNTY
AIRPORT AND PORT
- Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport remains open.
- Port Everglades remains open.
GOVERNMENT OFFICES
- Broward County Judicial Complex closed until further notice.
- The South Florida Water Management District will temporarily close all SFWMD-managed land and all land managed in partnership with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission to public access at 5 p.m. Friday.
SCHOOLS
SHELTERS
- No evacuation orders have been ordered. Shelters will be opened once officials declare evacuations are necessary.
EVENTS
- Igloo Cooler Festival in Fort Lauderdale scheduled Sunday at Snyder Park has been canceled.
- Fort Lauderdale's Sunday Jazz Brunch on the Riverwalk has been canceled.
- Firecracker Criterium races in Fort Lauderdale on Monday have been canceled.
- Summer Music in the Park series scheduled for Saturday in Fort Lauderdale's Hortt Park has been canceled.
- Chris Brown's INDIGOAT Tour at the BB&T Center is still on for Sunday night at this time.
- TRIM outreach event scheduled for Tuesday, September 3 at Milander Center has been canceled.
PARKS
- Broward County regional and neighborhood parks, nature centers and natural areas open Friday. Campgrounds, rental halls and water parks will be closed starting Saturday.
- Snyder Park in Fort Lauderdale will be closed Sunday, September 1 and Monday, September 2. There will be no dog park or dog swim available on those days.
