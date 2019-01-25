Rain, cool temps to stick around South Florida over the weekend

MIAMI - We’ve been feeling the cooler air behind yesterday’s front. It has pushed far enough south to leave us with a mostly dry afternoon and we should soak it up while we can. A boundary will push back towards us this weekend to bring a big slug of moisture our way. Here’s a breakdown:

SATURDAY MORNING: We’ll start out chilly with lows in the mid-50s and a couple showers will develop.

SATURDAY AFTERNOON: Temperatures struggle to reach 70° with scattered showers. I’m expecting some breaks in between.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Still getting breaks in the rain as temperatures hover in the 60s. Moisture continues to increase.

SUNDAY: South Florida will be on the southern edge of widespread, steady rain. Some of this rain will be heavy at times and could be a complete washout. This will keep temperatures in the upper 60s.

The back edge of a storm system will start moving out on Monday. Depending on how fast it clears, we could be looking at a much drier second half of the day. A large push of Arctic air will spill into the eastern US next week, but South Florida will be one of the very few locations that will not have to work about it. Highs will stay in the 70s from the Keys all the way to Fort Lauderdale.



