South Florida to feel the heat on first day of summer

MIAMI - South Florida will feel the heat on the first day of summer.

Temperatures are expected to reach the low-to-mid 90's, but the real danger comes from heat indices (or "feels like" temperatures) which could reach 107+ degrees.

A Heat Advisory has been issued for mainland Monroe County and Collier County until 6 p.m. as the maximum heat index is expected to hit 108 degrees.

Throughout all of South Florida, the combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a situation in which heat illnesses are possible.

Residents are advised to :

Stay hydrated and avoid caffeine and alcohol

Limit outdoor activities

Check on high-risk people

Don't leave children and pets in enclosed vehicles

High temperatures are forecast to continue through the weekend with the highs expected to hit 94.

