South Florida to feel the heat on first day of summer

MIAMI - South Florida will feel the heat on the first day of summer.
Temperatures are expected to reach the low-to-mid 90's, but the real danger comes from heat indices (or "feels like" temperatures) which could reach 107+ degrees.
A Heat Advisory has been issued for mainland Monroe County and Collier County until 6 p.m. as the maximum heat index is expected to hit 108 degrees.
Throughout all of South Florida, the combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a situation in which heat illnesses are possible.
Residents are advised to:
- Stay hydrated and avoid caffeine and alcohol
- Limit outdoor activities
- Check on high-risk people
- Don't leave children and pets in enclosed vehicles
High temperatures are forecast to continue through the weekend with the highs expected to hit 94.
