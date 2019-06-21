Weather

South Florida to feel the heat on first day of summer

'Feels Like' temps to reach 107+

By Julie Durda - Meteorologist

MIAMI - South Florida will feel the heat on the first day of summer.

Temperatures are expected to reach the low-to-mid 90's, but the real danger comes from heat indices (or "feels like" temperatures) which could reach 107+ degrees.

CLICK HERE to download the FREE Local 10 Weather APP

A Heat Advisory has been issued for mainland Monroe County and Collier County until 6 p.m. as the maximum heat index is expected to hit 108 degrees.

Throughout all of South Florida, the combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a situation in which heat illnesses are possible. 

Residents are advised to:

  • Stay hydrated and avoid caffeine and alcohol
  • Limit outdoor activities
  • Check on high-risk people
  • Don't leave children and pets in enclosed vehicles

High temperatures are forecast to continue through the weekend with the highs expected to hit 94.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.