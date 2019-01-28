Tornado warning in effect for northern Miami-Dade County

MIAMI - The National Weather Service in Miami has issued a tornado warning for northern Miami-Dade County until 8:30 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Miami Lakes, or near Hialeah, moving east at 20 mph.

Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely.

Locations impacted include Hialeah, Miami Gardens, Miami Lakes, Hialeah Gardens and Opa-locka.

