4 budget-friendly events to enjoy in Miami this week

Want to get out and about this week, without breaking the bank? Here are four ideas for what to do in Miami for $20 or less.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

3rd Annual Basel Bar Crawl Wynwood

From the event description:

This weekend, Wynwood will be flooded with thousands of people enjoying art from local and international artists. Jion this bar crawl and celebrate with other revelers and art enthusiasts. One ticket includes five free drinks and select venues.

When: Saturday, Dec. 7, 7 p.m.- Sunday, Dec. 8, 12 a.m.

Where: SHOTS Miami, 311 N.W. 23rd St.

Admission: $15-$20

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Performance By Jazzy Jeff - Art Basel 2019

From the event description:

Calling all EDM fans! Continue celebrating Art Basel weekend with this world- renowned DJ at Racket. West Philly-born Jazzy Jeff's list of accolades include a DMC Championship and multiple American Music and Grammy Awards nominations.

When: Saturday, Dec. 7, 9 p.m.- Sunday, Dec. 8, 3 a.m.

Where: Racket, 150 N.W. 24th St.

Admission: $20 (Early Bird Tickets)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Nestor Torres Holiday Concert featuring Daniella Mass

From the event description:

Get in the holiday spirit with Miami's favorite Latin Grammy winner. Nestor Torres will be joined onstage by Colombian singer Daniella Mass, an "America's Got Talent" semifinalist. Stick around for a reception and autograph session with Torres.

When: Sunday, Dec. 8, 3-5 p.m.

Where: Corpus Christi Church, 3220 N.W. Seventh Ave.

Admission: $15-$25

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Art Brazy

From the event description:

Score early bird tickets while you can to Art Brazy. Presented by Rogue Records, the main event brings together ten of Florida's hottest designers showcasing their fall and winter 2019 collections.

When: Sunday, Dec. 8, 6-11 p.m.

Where: The Hippie Haven, 450 N.W. 71st St.

Admission: $18.73 (Early Bird)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

This story was created automatically using local event data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.