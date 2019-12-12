Sports and fitness is hot in Miami this week
AKT Workout Free Pop-Up Class
If you're ready to sweat, try this AKT workout combining cardio dance with strength and toning. Founded by celebrity trainer Anna Kaiser, this workout is for all body types and fitness levels.
Where: Hyde Hotel & Residences Midtown Miami, 101 N.E. 34th St.
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Up to 77% Off Jet Ski Rental at MIA Ski
Hop on a jet ski and speed across the waves of Biscayne Bay, enjoying the surrounding sights of Miami. For the ultimate jet ski experience, try our technologically advanced Yamaha skis.
Where: 1050 MacArthur Causeway, Downtown Miami
Price: $20 (75 percent discount off regular price) - One Hour Rental; $36 (77 percent discount off regular price) - Two Hour Rental.
Click here for more details, and to get this deal
Up to 78% Off Party Boat Rental from Ah-Ora-Sea Boat Rentals
Gather up to six people for this party boat tour. Check out celebrity homes, dolphins, Star Island and more while having a blast on the water.
Price: $47 (83 percent discount off regular price) - Two Hour Rental; $87 (72 percent discount off regular price) - Four-Hour Rental.
Click here for more details, and to score this deal
Up to 85% Off Rental at Miami Watersports
Go solo, grab a date or gather family for an evening of paddle boarding and kayaking. Score deals of up to 80 percent off and have a fun adventure on the water.
Price: $6 (85 percent discount off regular price) - 20-Minute Rental for One; $13 (83 percent discount off regular price) - 20-Minute Renal for Two People.
Click here for more details, and to score this deal
Up to 86% Off Jet-Ski Adventure from South Beach Jet Ski Tours
Daredevils can see houses that belong to Miami celebrities during a dynamic jet-ski tour of South Beach. Open to adults 18 and over.
Price: $15 (86 percent discount off regular price) - 60-Minute Adventure
Click here for more details, and to score this deal
