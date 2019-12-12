Sports and fitness is hot in Miami this week

Looking to get fit?

From a workout class to jet skiin, there's plenty to do when it comes to sports and fitness activities coming up in Miami this week. Read on for a rundown.

AKT Workout Free Pop-Up Class

If you're ready to sweat, try this AKT workout combining cardio dance with strength and toning. Founded by celebrity trainer Anna Kaiser, this workout is for all body types and fitness levels.

When: Saturday, Dec. 14, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Where: Hyde Hotel & Residences Midtown Miami, 101 N.E. 34th St.

Price: Free

Up to 77% Off Jet Ski Rental at MIA Ski

Hop on a jet ski and speed across the waves of Biscayne Bay, enjoying the surrounding sights of Miami. For the ultimate jet ski experience, try our technologically advanced Yamaha skis.

Where: 1050 MacArthur Causeway, Downtown Miami

Price: $20 (75 percent discount off regular price) - One Hour Rental; $36 (77 percent discount off regular price) - Two Hour Rental.

Up to 78% Off Party Boat Rental from Ah-Ora-Sea Boat Rentals

Gather up to six people for this party boat tour. Check out celebrity homes, dolphins, Star Island and more while having a blast on the water.

Where: 250 N.W. North River Drive, Lummus Park

Price: $47 (83 percent discount off regular price) - Two Hour Rental; $87 (72 percent discount off regular price) - Four-Hour Rental.

Up to 85% Off Rental at Miami Watersports

Go solo, grab a date or gather family for an evening of paddle boarding and kayaking. Score deals of up to 80 percent off and have a fun adventure on the water.

Where: 1 Rickenbacker Causeway, Coral Way

Price: $6 (85 percent discount off regular price) - 20-Minute Rental for One; $13 (83 percent discount off regular price) - 20-Minute Renal for Two People.

Up to 86% Off Jet-Ski Adventure from South Beach Jet Ski Tours

Daredevils can see houses that belong to Miami celebrities during a dynamic jet-ski tour of South Beach. Open to adults 18 and over.

Where: 1745 N. Bayshore Drive, Edgewater

Price: $15 (86 percent discount off regular price) - 60-Minute Adventure

