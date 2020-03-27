Local 10 eARTh Day Art Contest Finalists Chosen

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – In the midst of the coronavirus crisis, some good news for South Florida schools. Local 10 continues with its third annual eARTh Day Art Contest to recognize our talented art students and teachers.

Back in February, all Monroe, Miami-Dade and Broward County school art programs were invited to submit an original work of art with an environmental theme. We received many entries and were impressed with the level of talent and creativity, along with genuine concern for the environment.

Ten finalists were chosen, and now the voting phase begins.

Local 10 viewers will have from April 1 to April 15 to vote for their favorite work of art and decide who wins. You can cast one vote per valid and active email and IP address per day.

The school with the eARTh Day work of art that receives the most votes wins. The winning school will be announced on Local 10 News on Earth Day, April 22, and will receive $4,500 to use toward art supplies.

The Local 10 eARTh Day Art Contest is proudly sponsored by Publix, where every day is Earth Day.