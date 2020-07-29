Big Book Drive-Thru delivers about 12,000 books to 2 schools

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – This year, the Local 10 News’ Big Book Drive-Thru team delivered about 12,000 books to two schools in South Florida. That was in addition to the 125,000 books the My Future, My Choice initiative had already delivered in partnership with Vera Cadillac during the last five years.

On Tuesday, volunteers with the Embrace Girls Foundation joined the community effort in Miami-Dade County. They helped to deliver about 6,000 books to students at Charles R. Drew K-8 Center, a public school in Brownsville, near Miami’s Liberty City neighborhood.

The team was back in action on Wednesday in Broward County. The Big Book Drive-Thru’s second stop this year was at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Montessori Academy in Lauderhill.

The team delivered about 6,000 more books for about 500 students. More than 90% of them are eligible for the federal free lunch program and less than 30% of them scored at or above proficient levels in reading and writing.

12:30 PM REPORT