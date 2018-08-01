August 2018 community events calendar

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. -

Now-August 10

Local 10 News My Future, My Choice LIFE Awards

Local 10 is inviting you to nominate deserving adults and youth for our My Future, My Choice LIFE Awards. We're looking for people who excel in Leadership, Inspiration, Family and Education. You can also nominate someone for a LIFE time or LIFE changer award. In 500 words or less, tell us about your nominee and remember to include his or her photo with your submission.

To nominate someone, visit https://www.local10.com/contests/lifeawards



Now-Saturday, Aug. 18

The 2nd Annual Rick Case “Drive for Supplies”

Pembroke Lakes Mall

11401 Pines Boulevard

Pembroke Pines, FL 33026

Time: 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

The “Drive for Supplies” will be collecting much needed school supplies to benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County. Local 10 viewers and local businesses are encouraged to collect and drop off supplies at various locations throughout Broward County, including nine Rick Case Automotive locations, four Office Depot locations in Broward County and Pembroke Lakes Mall. The drive will culminate on August 18, with a Kids Fest at Pembroke Lakes Mall’s center court. Donations will be accepted at the Kids Fest. Special prizes and giveaways for those in attendance.

Cost: Donation based



Second Saturday of Each Month

Dania After Dark

SW 1st Avenue, between 1st Street & Dania Beach Boulevard

Dania Beach, FL

Time: 5 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Dania After Dark is a monthly street festival featuring live performances, art, food trucks, drinks and fun.

Cost: Free admission for all ages & pet friendly

For information, participation and vendor inquiries, call 954-785-7475.



Thursday, Aug. 2

English Café

Pompano Beach Library – Conference Room

50 West Atlantic Blvd.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

Time: 2 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Practice your English skills in a weekly conversational English class. Classes consist of vocabulary, games and pronunciation. Limited to first 12 people each week.

Cost: Free

For more information, call 954-357-7595.



Friday, Aug. 3

Destination Fridays

Broward County Main Library

100 South Andrews Avenue

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

Time: 7 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Rock after hours at Broward County’s main library and enjoy an evening of music, dance and vinyl record sales for adults ages 21 and over. The entrance fee gets you a night of entertainment, a free signature cocktail, refreshments and lots of fun. Guests will also have the opportunity to meet legendary photographer Larry Singer, author of Classic Rock & Roll: Concert Photographs from the 1970s and 1980s.

Cost: $10

For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit Fridays.Broward.org.

Friday – Sunday, Aug. 3-5

Back to School – Tax Free Day Blood Drives

Since part of a good education is learning to give, select area businesses are hosting back to school blood drives. Donors can help stock local hospital shelves with lifesaving blood and enjoy a $10 gift card to stock up on tax free school supplies. All lifesaving donors enjoy a wellness check-up of blood pressure, pulse, temperature and iron count, including a cholesterol screening,

For hours, locations and appointments, visit oneblood.org/school or call1.888.9.DONATE (1.888.936.6283).



