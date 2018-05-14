1,000 Miami-Dade County students with disabilities honored for staying active

MIAMI - For the 14th year in a row, 1,000 Miami-Dade County students with disabilities were honored at the "I Can Do It, You Can Do It" event at Booker T. Washington High School for being active.

Each student received a presidential active lifestyle award (PALA+) for completing 30 minutes of exercise a day for five days a week at eight-week intervals.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho spoke at the event, highlighting the importance of healthy lifestyles, physical exercise and good nutrition.

"It's about celebrating accomplishments of young kids with disabilities, but that does not stand as an excuse. They live healthy lifestyles," he said.

Miami Dolphins player Twan Russell was there, as well as former South Dade Senior High School Principal Javier Perez, who lost his legs after being struck by a drunken driver.

