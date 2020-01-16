Demi Lovato to sing national anthem at Super Bowl LIV

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Demi Lovato will sing the national anthem at Super Bowl LIV.

The NFL announced Thursday that the Grammy Award-nominated singer will take part in the nationally televised pregame festivities Feb. 2 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Lovato, 27, follows in the footsteps of other performers like Carrie Underwood, Billy Joel and Cher to sing the national anthem at a South Florida Super Bowl.

The former Disney star took a hiatus from singing after a July 2018 drug overdose. She is expected to make her return at this month's Grammy Awards.

Lovato's hit 2015 single, "Cool for the Summer," peaked at No. 11 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira have already been tapped for the Super Bowl LIV halftime show.

List of other performers to have sung national anthem at Super Bowls in South Florida