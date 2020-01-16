78ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (954) 364-2526.

78ºF

Entertainment

Demi Lovato to sing national anthem at Super Bowl LIV

27-year-old headlines pregame festivities at Hard Rock Stadium

Peter Burke, Local10.com Managing Editor

Tags: Super Bowl, Super Bowl LIV, Demi Lovato, Hard Rock Stadium
Demi Lovato performs during a concert in London, June 25, 2018.
Demi Lovato performs during a concert in London, June 25, 2018. (Invision/AP Photo)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Demi Lovato will sing the national anthem at Super Bowl LIV.

The NFL announced Thursday that the Grammy Award-nominated singer will take part in the nationally televised pregame festivities Feb. 2 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Lovato, 27, follows in the footsteps of other performers like Carrie Underwood, Billy Joel and Cher to sing the national anthem at a South Florida Super Bowl.

The former Disney star took a hiatus from singing after a July 2018 drug overdose. She is expected to make her return at this month's Grammy Awards.

Lovato's hit 2015 single, "Cool for the Summer," peaked at No. 11 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira have already been tapped for the Super Bowl LIV halftime show.

List of other performers to have sung national anthem at Super Bowls in South Florida

PerformerSuper BowlDate
Carrie UnderwoodXLIVFeb. 7, 2010
Billy JoelXLIFeb. 4, 2007
CherXXXIIIJan. 31, 1999
Kathie Lee GiffordXXIXJan. 29, 1995
Billy JoelXXIIIJan. 22, 1989
Colgate Thirteen (Colgate University a cappella group)XIIIJan. 21, 1979
Tom SullivanXJan. 18, 1976
Tommy Loy (trumpeter)VJan. 17, 1971
Lloyd Geisler (trumpeter for Washington National Symphony Orchestra)IIIJan. 12, 1969
Tiger Marching Band (Grambling State University)IIJan. 14, 1968

Copyright 2020 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author: