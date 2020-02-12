Miami’s Virginia Key to become world capital of maritime luxury industry this weekend

MIAMI – Larry Berryman is excited. The director of the Progressive Insurance Miami International Boat Show and Miami Yacht Show has turned a large area of Virginia Key into a boaters’ paradise.

On Wednesday morning, workers flooded nine piers at the Miami Marine Stadium Park in an effort to turn the area into the world capital of the maritime luxury industry this weekend.

An area of Virginia Key is being turned into a boaters' paradise this weekend. (Courtesy of the Miami International Boat Show)

The show will have more than 1,300 boats and a large network of air-conditioned tents with booths that focus on everything from engines and marine accessories to sport fishing.

“We have thousands of exhibitors getting set and ready for one of the world’s largest boating evets,” Berryman said on Wednesday morning.

Larry Berryman talks about the Miami International Boat Show, which runs from Thursday to Monday. (Local 10 News)

The avid boater argued the show, which runs from Thursday to Monday, will make a stronger economic impact than Super Bowl LIV, as industry exhibitors and tourists will spend $53 million during the show.

The event’s schedule includes cooking demonstrations, sailing lessons, discussions about plastic pollution solutions, coastal conservation efforts and opportunities to contribute to scientific research.

The Miami International Boat Show will be held Thursday to Monday in Virginia Key's Miami Marine Stadium Park area. (Local 10 News)

The show offers a $45-day premier admission ticket that is only valid on Thursday. The price goes down from Friday to Monday to $30 for one admission for one day and to $55 for two days.

Admission tickets for groups of 15 to 30 pay $21 per person, groups of 31 to 45 pay $20 per person and groups larger than 46 pay $19 per person.

Prices are valid for anyone older than 13 years old. Admission for children who are 12 years old or younger is free, as long as they are with an adult who is a ticketholder.

The Miami International Boat Show opens Thursday in Virginia Key. (Local 10 News)

The show is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Thursday to Sunday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday. Organizers are providing ticket holders with free transportation to and from downtown Miami and Virginia Key.

For more information, visit the event’s site or click here to download the official show guide.