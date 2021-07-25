Kanye West not expected to perform at Rolling Loud, report says

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The music publication that reported Kanye West would make a surprise performance Sunday at Rolling Loud Miami says there has been a change of plans.

“After planning a performance Sunday at Rolling Loud Miami, Kanye West has decided not to hit the stage at the festival after all,” Billboard now reports.

The release of West’s 10th studio album “Donda” was scheduled on Friday but has apparently been pushed back.

KANYE WEST WILL MOVE THE RELEASE DATE OF DONDA TO AUGUST 6TH. THANKS FOR YOUR PATIENCE ❤️ HE WANTS TO GIVE HIS FANS THE BEST POSSIBLE PRODUCT WITHOUT RUSHING ANYTHING. HE LOVES YALL WITH ALL OF HIS HEART. GOD BLESS 🙏🏾 #DONDA #RESPECTFULLY — Respectfully Justin (@JustinLaboy) July 24, 2021

The 22-time Grammy winner made an odd appearance Thursday night in Atlanta where he premiered the album but barely said a word. His album “Donda” is named after his mother, Donda West, who died at age 58 after plastic surgery complications in 2007.

The three-day Rolling Loud hip-hop festival concludes Sunday, with Post Malone listed as the final headliner.

Rumors swirled that West would appear at the festival as his album dropped.

On Monday, Rolling Loud fueled those rumors with a tweet asking if Kanye was “busy next weekend.”

You busy next weekend? @kanyewest — Rolling Loud (@RollingLoud) July 19, 2021

The show has gone on at Hard Rock Stadium despite the collapse of a giant projection structure and concerns about the rising COVID-19 numbers in Florida.