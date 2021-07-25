Partly Cloudy icon
83º
wplg logo

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Entertainment

Kanye West not expected to perform at Rolling Loud, report says

David Selig, Digital Executive Producer

Tags: Kanye West, Miami-Dade County, Miami Gardens
Photo does not have a caption

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The music publication that reported Kanye West would make a surprise performance Sunday at Rolling Loud Miami says there has been a change of plans.

“After planning a performance Sunday at Rolling Loud Miami, Kanye West has decided not to hit the stage at the festival after all,” Billboard now reports.

The release of West’s 10th studio album “Donda” was scheduled on Friday but has apparently been pushed back.

The 22-time Grammy winner made an odd appearance Thursday night in Atlanta where he premiered the album but barely said a word. His album “Donda” is named after his mother, Donda West, who died at age 58 after plastic surgery complications in 2007.

The three-day Rolling Loud hip-hop festival concludes Sunday, with Post Malone listed as the final headliner.

Rumors swirled that West would appear at the festival as his album dropped.

On Monday, Rolling Loud fueled those rumors with a tweet asking if Kanye was “busy next weekend.”

The show has gone on at Hard Rock Stadium despite the collapse of a giant projection structure and concerns about the rising COVID-19 numbers in Florida.

Copyright 2021 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

David Selig is the Digital Executive Producer at WPLG, overseeing Local10.com.

email

twitter