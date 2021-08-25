Future is performing in Wynwood to raise money for Haiti

WYNWOOD, Fla. – Just weeks after the catastrophic magnitude 7.2 earthquake struck Haiti, rapper Future will be performing at a benefit concert in Wynwood to support relief efforts.

Future will be headlining the Miami Benefit Concert for Haiti at Oasis Wynwood on Friday, Sept. 3. at 7 p.m.

On Aug. 14, the earthquake caused thousands of structures to collapse into rubble in a country that already was in such dire need of help.

The natural disaster also left at least 2,000 dead and 7,000 people injured, according to Haiti’s Office for Civil Protection, with thousands more displaced from destroyed or damaged homes.

Read More: How to help Haiti earthquake victims: List of organizations accepting donations & more

Ad

Now, this concert comes to offer more support to the struggling island nation.

Miami Benefit Concert for Haiti featuring Future. (Courtesy of Oasis Wynwood)

The benefit concert featuring Future is a 21+ event. Doors open at 7 p.m.

Oasis Wywood is located at 2335 N Miami Ave, Miami, FL 33127. For more information, or, to purchase tickets, click here.