‘Friends’ cast reacts to death of co-star James Michael Tyler who played Gunther

Actor James Michael Tyler attends the Central Perk Pop-Up Celebrating The 20th Anniversary Of "Friends" on September 16, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Paul Zimmerman/Getty Images)

It’s a sad day for fans of the beloved TV show “Friends.”

James Michael Tyler, who was best known for the role of Gunther on “Friends,” died Sunday at his home, according to reports.

Gunther played the owner of the coffee shop where the friends would always hang out.

“The world knew him as Gunther (the seventh ‘Friend’), from the hit series Friends, but Michael’s loved ones knew him as an actor, musician, cancer-awareness advocate and loving husband,” a statement read.

Tyler had been battling prostate cancer since 2018.

All of his co-stars from the hit show posted on social media about his death, including Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox.

“Friends would not have been the same without you,” wrote Aniston. “Thank you for the laughter you brought to the show and to all of our lives. You will be so missed.”

“The size of gratitude you brought into the room and showed every day on set is the size of the gratitude I hold for having known you. Rest in peace James,” wrote Cox.

Ad

Lisa Kudrow posted on Instagram, too, writing, “James Michael Tyler, we will miss you. Thank you for being there for us all.”

The men of the show also showed some love. David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc took to Instagram to show their love for Tyler.

“James, thank you for playing such a wonderful, unforgettable role in ‘Friends’ and for being such a big hearted gentleman and all around mensch off screen,” wrote Schwimmer. “You will be missed, buddy.”

“We had a lot of laughs buddy. You will be missed. RIP my friend,” wrote LeBlanc.

Matthew Perry tweeted, “We lost a good Friend yesterday in James Michael Tyler. Gunther, you will be missed. Read in Peace.”