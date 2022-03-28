SEE THE LIST: Who took home an Oscar at the 94th annual Academy Awards?

Will Smith receives the Best Actor Oscar for "King Richard" on March 27, 2022 at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

LOS ANGELES – Will Smith stole the show during Sunday night’s 94th annual Academy Awards not only for his Best Actor win, but also for smacking Chris Rock after he made a joke about his wife.

But it was an eventful night for many others, as well.

Here is the full list of winners from the 2022 Oscars:

· Best Picture: CODA

· Best Actor: Will Smith

· Best Actress: Jessica Chastain

· Best Original Song: No Time To Die

· Best Animated Feature: Encanto

· Best Director: Jane Campion

· Best Supporting Actress: Ariana DeBose

· Best International Feature Film: Drive My Car

· Best Supporting Actor: Troy Kotsur

· Best Documentary Feature: Summer of Soul

· Best Live Action Short Film: The Long Goodbye

· Best Original Screenplay: Belfast

· Best Adapted Screenplay: CODA

· Best Makeup and Hairstyling: The Eyes of Tammy Faye

· Best Visual Effects: Dune

· Best Original Score: Dune

· Best Animated Short Film: The Windshield Wiper

· Best Short Documentary: The Queen of Basketball

· Best Cinematography: Dune

· Best Costume Designer: Cruella

· Best Film Editing: Dune

· Best Production Design: Dune

· Best Sound: Dune