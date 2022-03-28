SEE THE LIST: Who took home an Oscar at the 94th annual Academy Awards?

LOS ANGELES – Will Smith stole the show during Sunday night’s 94th annual Academy Awards not only for his Best Actor win, but also for smacking Chris Rock after he made a joke about his wife.
But it was an eventful night for many others, as well.
Here is the full list of winners from the 2022 Oscars:
· Best Picture: CODA
· Best Actor: Will Smith
· Best Actress: Jessica Chastain
· Best Original Song: No Time To Die
· Best Animated Feature: Encanto
· Best Director: Jane Campion
· Best Supporting Actress: Ariana DeBose
· Best International Feature Film: Drive My Car
· Best Supporting Actor: Troy Kotsur
· Best Documentary Feature: Summer of Soul
· Best Live Action Short Film: The Long Goodbye
· Best Original Screenplay: Belfast
· Best Adapted Screenplay: CODA
· Best Makeup and Hairstyling: The Eyes of Tammy Faye
· Best Visual Effects: Dune
· Best Original Score: Dune
· Best Animated Short Film: The Windshield Wiper
· Best Short Documentary: The Queen of Basketball
· Best Cinematography: Dune
· Best Costume Designer: Cruella
· Best Film Editing: Dune
· Best Production Design: Dune
· Best Sound: Dune