Local 10 catches up with Rolling Loud founders; first day of hip-hop festival kicks off Friday

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Some of the biggest names in hip-hop are coming to Miami for the weekend for the annual Rolling Loud music festival.

Before they hit the stage, Local 10 News caught up with the two Broward County natives who created what’s called the biggest hip-hop festival in the country seven years ago.

“We try to be a mirror of hip-hop culture,” Matt Zingler said.

Zingler and Tariq Cherif are from Hollywood. They started the festival seven years ago with just a vision.

“We realized there just wasn’t Ultra for hip-hop. We said, ‘We can do that. Why can’t we do that?’ So we did that,” Cherif said.

The three-day festival sells out every year in Miami and it’s now held in different cities across the globe.

This year’s headliners are Kendrick Lamar, Future and Kid Cudi.

Also hitting the stage are South Florida’s very own rappers Kodak Black and City Girls.

The five stages are set for the more than 80,000 people expected to attend, and security measures are in place.

When you come out to Rolling Loud make sure to wear some comfy shoes as concert-goers can expect to walk from stage to stage for their favorite acts.

And while you’re waiting for your favorite artist to hit the stage, there are rides and food vendors on site to keep you busy.

Kanye West was supposed to headline Friday night’s show but decided to drop the mic on his responsibilities the week of.

But the show must go on -- Kid Cudi, a rival of Ye’s, will close out the first night.

Doors open at 4 p.m. at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.