Kodak Black arrested on federal weapons charges at Rolling Loud

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - South Florida rapper Kodak Black was arrested Saturday on federal weapons charges at Rolling Loud music festival, police said.

The 21-year-old Pompano Beach native was arrested before he was scheduled to perform at the three-day music festival at Hard Rock Stadium.

Kodak Black just got arrested at Rolling Loud before he was able to perform 😞 pic.twitter.com/EZSZ1g8hxs — adam22 (@adam22) May 12, 2019

Miami-Dade police Detective Alvaro Zabaleta said the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms is the lead agency in the investigation.

Zabaleta said the rapper, who legally changed his name from Dieuson Octave to Bill K. Kapri while in jail last year, will also face state firearms charges.

The incident is the latest in a series of arrests for Black.

Less than a month ago, Black was arrested in upstate New York on drugs and weapons charges.

Black was released from a Broward County jail in August 2018 after being convicted of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of marijuana.

Another Rolling Loud performer, Lil Wayne, canceled his scheduled appearance Saturday, writing on Twitter that he "had to be policed and checked to get on stadium grounds."

To all my fans who came to see me at Rolling Loud, I’m sorry but I won’t be performing. The Festival Police (Not Rolling Loud) made it mandatory that I had to be policed and checked to get on the stadium grounds. I do not and will not ever settle for being policed to do my job — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) May 12, 2019

"I do not and will not ever settle for being policed to do my job," he wrote.

