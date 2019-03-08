Local10.com weekend guide: March 8-10

This is your one-stop shop for all the weekend's happenings, including concerts, movies and sporting events throughout South Florida.

Music

Jazz in the Gardens returns to Hard Rock Stadium this weekend. Saturday's lineup includes En Vogue, Bobby Brown and Blackstreet, while Sunday's headliners include the O'Jays, Brandy and Lionel Richie.

ABC American Music Awards 2011 Lionel Richie acknowledges the crowd at the American Music Awards.

Two-day ticket prices are $99 in advance and $119 on the day of the show. Single-day ticket prices are $72 in advance and $83 on the day of the show. Click here to purchase tickets.

Listen up, ladies. Blake Shelton, who was crowned People's sexiest man alive in 2017, will be making a stop in South Florida. The country music crooner will perform at the BB&T Center in Sunrise at 7 p.m. Saturday.

Across the county, longtime Foreigner frontman Lou Gramm will perform at the Casino at Dania Beach at 8 p.m. Saturday. The man who sang the lead vocals for such songs as "I Want to Know What Love Is" and "Jukebox Hero" won't let brain cancer get the best of him. Although the tumor was benign, Gramm had to undergo surgery to his pituitary gland, which damaged his vocal chords.

Last but not least, Travis Tritt and the Charlie Daniels Band are sharing the stage at the Pompano Beach Amphitheater at 7 p.m. Sunday for the "Outlaws & Renegades Tour." Yeehaw!

Movies

Here's a look at this week's new releases:

Brie Larson is making Marvel history as the first female lead comic book hero to make it to the big screen. Larson stars as "Captain Marvel," based on the Marvel Comics character Carol Danvers.

It's the second Friday of the month, which means "Screen on the Green" returns to Clematis Street in downtown West Palm Beach. Friday night's free movie is the appropriate-for-all-ages "Smallfoot." The movie begins at 6 p.m. on the green overlooking the waterfront.

The Miami Film Festival is wrapping up this weekend. Click here to check out the schedule of remaining films.

This is also the opening weekend of the newest movie theater in South Florida. The new iPic theater in Delray Beach (which also serves as its headquarters) has all the most modern amenities, including intimate seating for those couples looking to get to know one another. Click here for a glance inside.

Click below to find your nearest theater and show times:

Sports

The Hurricanes (10-2) open Atlantic Coast Conference play on the diamond against Georgia Tech. Miami will be retiring longtime skipper Jim Morris' No. 3 jersey during Friday night's game.

Miami head coach Jim Morris works with his players during practice at Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field, Feb. 13, 2018.

First pitch is 7:30 p.m. Friday, 7 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday.

It's a bonus weekend of basketball and hockey in South Florida with the homebound Miami Heat and Florida Panthers.

The LeBron James-less Cleveland Cavaliers will stroll into town Friday night for a game at the American Airlines Arena. The Heat will be back in action at 3:30 p.m. Sunday when the Toronto Raptors (second in the Eastern Conference) cross the border.

AP Photo/Brynn Anderson Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade smiles after he dunks the ball against the Golden State Warriors during the first half, Feb. 27, 2019, in Miami.

The Panthers will host the Minnesota Wild at 7 p.m. Friday and the Detroit Red Wings at 5 p.m. Sunday.

Entertainment

The Frost Museum of Science is hosting a sex-themed event Friday night. The "Adults Only Overnight Adventure: The Science of Sex" starts at 8 p.m. and promises couples will learn about the "reproductive practices of some of our favorite animals to sexology in humans."

You can meet the Local 10 News team Sunday at Calle Ocho. There will even be a special appearance by reporter Cody Weddle, who was recently detained by Venezuelan authorities.

