Clima del 4 de julio en el Sur de la Florida: Mayormente seco con mucho calor

Brandon Orr joined the Local 10 News team in 2018.

Copyright 2021 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

Fourth of July weather: Prime time for heat index is 1-3 p.m.

(Copyright 2020 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.)

Mostly-dry Fourth of July comes with high heat in South Florida

If you need help with the Public File, call (954) 364-2526.