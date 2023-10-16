Reward offered for information about shooter who killed woman in Broward alleyway

WEST PARK, Fla. – Broward Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest in the fatal shooting of a woman in West Park.

The victim was publicly identified Monday as Emily Martinez.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, the shooting was reported around 9:55 p.m. on July 8 in an alleyway near the 5500 block of Southwest 18th Street.

BSO district deputies and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue personnel responded to the scene and found Martinez suffering from a gunshot wound.

Paramedics then transported her to a local hospital, where she died.

BSO spokeswoman Claudinne Caro said Monday in a news release that BSO Homicide Unit detectives have been investigating Martinez’s murder for months, but no arrests have been made. They are now asking for the public’s help in solving this case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact BSO Homicide Unit Detective Mike Roque at 754-800-5383 or submit a tip through the SaferWatch app. Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org.