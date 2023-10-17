Family desperate for answers after former bait dog falls victim to unknown illness

MIAMI – One local pup has been sick for months now, and with several different diagnoses and a still unwell bill of health, this poor pooch needs a cure.

“This is my soul dog -- he is my lifeline. I cannot live without him,” Kyra Axelson said.

Axelson adopted Kilo in 2015.

“The sweetest thing I have ever met -- all over me, jumping on me, kissing me, and I just fell in love with him,” she said.

Saved by Urgent Dogs of Miami, Axelson rescued him from possible euthanasia and past abuse.

“He was covered with wounds and bites, and he still has scars that you can see -- but he healed pretty quickly,” she said.

Once used as bait for dog fights, Axelson nursed her baby back to health and her whole family lathered on the love.

But this big boy had already undergone three surgeries due to an obstruction and cancerous tumors before a concerning sickness hit this summer.

An unknown limp and pale gums alerted his dog mom that something was wrong, and she rushed him to an emergency vet clinic.

“He was there for five days,” Axelson said. “He had two blood transfusions -- they ran every single test on him possible, trying to figure out what’s going on with him.”

X-rays showed he had an enlarged spleen. A biopsy was taken and Kilo’s red blood cells were tanking and his platelets count was low too.

Numerous veterinarians have been consulted, but no one knows what’s wrong with him.

“Bills, bills, bills,” Donna Axelson said.

The Axelson’s say they’ve paid $18,000 so far and counting.

Four blood transfusions later, there has still been no cure and there are more questions than answers.

“Figure out why is he losing blood, where is it going, how do we fix it?” Donna Axelson said.

The family is already suffering with enormous bills as Kilo is going to the vet every other day, but the mystery continues: What is wrong with this guy and how do they get him healthy?

That’s where I’m hoping you come in -- our viewers, veterinarians, doctors, nurses -- maybe you know something about how we can get this guy back to feeling good.

“It’s not his time and I will move this entire earth and the galaxy to get an answer and get him better,” Kyra Axelson said. “Like I said, he’s my whole heart and soul. I even have him tattooed on me.”

“He’s a good boy and he’s worth fighting for, and that’s what we’re doing,” Donna Axelson added.

If you have any information that can help Kilo, please email Local 10 animal advocate Jacey Birch at jbirch@wplg.com, and she’ll pass it along to Kilo’s family.

A GoFundMe page has been created to assist with Kilo’s medical expenses.