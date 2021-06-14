This might be the prettiest salad shop in Miami

sweetgreen is opening its third shop in Miami in Wynwood.

WYNWOOD, Fla. – It’s no secret that the Miami neighborhood of Wynwood is known for art-covered walls, murals, and impressive graffiti — so, it makes sense that the latest healthy addition to the neighborhood would be just as colorful.

On Tuesday, June 15, sweetgreen is opening its third Miami location in the Wynwood neighborhood.

However, one look at the new restaurant, located at 2621 N.W. 2nd Ave., and you’ll see that the 3,000-square foot salad shop looks unlike any other.

The exterior features a large-scale mural titled ’'Drip’' by Miami-born artist Jen Stark, designed to look like a waterfall of colors and patterns oozing down the building.

Plus, expect indoor seating and an expansive outdoor patio.

sweetgreen's patio in Wynwood. (Courtesy of sweetgreen)

To celebrate their third Miami opening, sweetgreen has partnered with the artists whose work fills the walls of the new stores (such as Amauri Torezan, whose art is featured at their Coconut Grove location) for a giveaway that gives back to the community, as well.

On sweetgreen Wynwood’s opening day, June 15, the first 150 guests to order pickup through the sweetgreen app at each of the Miami locations (Coconut Grove, Coral Gables, or Wynwood) will receive a limited-edition ceramic bowl designed by Jen Stark, Amauri Torezan, or Elan Byrd.

Limited edition bowls at sweetgreen. (Courtesy of sweetgreen)

Each restaurant will feature a different bowl and artist depending on location.

Additionally, for every bowl sold on Wynwood’s opening day, sweetgreen will provide a meal to its local impact partner, Health in the Hood, in support of their mission to end food insecurity in underserved neighborhoods.

Each ceramic bowl given away will also represent one additional meal donated to Health in the Hood.

Additionally, sweetgreen will also be opening a fourth Miami location in the Miami Beach neighborhood of Sunset Harbour.

For more information about sweetgreen Wynwood, click here.