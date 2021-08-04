These 7 Miami and Key West restaurants are the best in the country

Full Bloom Vegan is the Best Vegan Restaurant in the United States, according to Tripadvisor.

It’s no secret that South Florida (and, let’s face it, the entire Sunshine State) is home to some seriously delicious restaurants.

Now, that hunch has finally been confirmed — South Florida is home to seven of the best restaurants in the United States, and the state of Florida is home to 15 of the best.

Tripadvisor has announced the winners of its 2021 Travelers’ Choice “Best of the Best” Restaurants awards based on traveler reviews of hungry people who have dined there before.

This year, they’ve added five brand new categories, including Date Night Restaurants, Picture-Perfect Restaurants, Best Vegan Restaurants, and Best Brunch Restaurants.

Basically, there’s now a definite guide to award-winning restaurants that are sure to please every palate.

This year, Miami and Key West are well represented, with seven total winners, including the No. 1 Best Vegan Restaurant and the No. 2 best restaurant for Everyday Eats in the entire country.

Without further ado, here are seven of this year’s “Best of the Best” in South Florida:

Miami Beach

Key West

The state of Florida has 15 total winners for 2021, including the No. 1 Everyday Eats restaurant in the U.S., Doc Ford’s Rum Bar & Grille Ft. Myers Beach.

To see all of the 2021 Travelers’ Choice award-winning categories and winners, click here.